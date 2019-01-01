Events
Press Conference
Patrons’ Party
Vintner’s Dinner
Vintner’s Tasting
Masters’ Experience
Gala Grand Auction & Dinner
Patrons’ Appreciation Party
Auction Lots
Patrons’ Party Lots
Gala Live Lots
Sponsorship
About / Media
Whitaker Center
Contact
THE
WINE
THE
PEOPLE
THE
FUTURE
$5.4 million raised
to benefit Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts
Sponsorship is an opportunity to support this celebration benefiting Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.
BECOME A SPONSOR
or
REQUEST TICKETS
@tresbonneannee #TBA17